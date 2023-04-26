Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 45: Contracting Conversations: A Defense Acquisition University Podcast

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 45: Contracting Conversations: A Defense Acquisition University Podcast

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This guest episode features the Defense Acquisition University’s (DAU) Contracting Conversations podcast hosted by DAU Department Chairs, Jim Valley and Scott Williams. Contracting Conversations aims to provide listeners with updated information on the credentialing contracting curriculum and answer questions on the training structure at Defense Acquisition University.

    This featured episode from Contracting Conversations talks about the Back-to-Basics certification structure, one year after implementation. Search for the podcast in your favorite podcasting app or go to dau.edu and search for Contracting Conversations to hear more topics that can help you on your acquisition journey.

    “Contracting Conversations” at dau.mil:
    https://media.dau.edu/media/1_vi98l1at

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73887
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109599885.mp3
    Length: 00:21:59
    Year 2023
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    podcast
    the contracting experience
    contracting conversations

