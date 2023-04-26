The Contracting Experience - Episode 45: Contracting Conversations: A Defense Acquisition University Podcast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73887" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This guest episode features the Defense Acquisition University’s (DAU) Contracting Conversations podcast hosted by DAU Department Chairs, Jim Valley and Scott Williams. Contracting Conversations aims to provide listeners with updated information on the credentialing contracting curriculum and answer questions on the training structure at Defense Acquisition University.



This featured episode from Contracting Conversations talks about the Back-to-Basics certification structure, one year after implementation. Search for the podcast in your favorite podcasting app or go to dau.edu and search for Contracting Conversations to hear more topics that can help you on your acquisition journey.



“Contracting Conversations” at dau.mil:

https://media.dau.edu/media/1_vi98l1at



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.