Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fly Army Podcast: Episode 1 - A conversation with GEN (Ret) Dick Cody and MG Michael McCurry

    The Fly Army Podcast: Episode 1 - A conversation with GEN (Ret) Dick Cody and MG Michael McCurry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the #FlyArmyPodcast: Episode 1 - A conversation with General (Ret) Dick Cody, the 31st Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and Major General Michael McCurry, the 17th Army Aviation Branch Chief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 13:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73885
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109599456.mp3
    Length: 01:03:44
    Artist The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
    Album The Fly Army Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fly Army Podcast: Episode 1 - A conversation with GEN (Ret) Dick Cody and MG Michael McCurry, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT