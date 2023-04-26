Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #55

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Scott Air Force Base Airshow and STEM Expo is May 13 & 14. The director, Lt. Col. Adam Wallace is the guest on this weeks Roll Call. He gives us the inside scoop on the planes, the logistics on how to get to Scott and a C-17 load of more information.
    https://www.scott.af.mil/Airshow

    2023 Kids on Guard
    https://conta.cc/3n7fmHK

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #55, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Airshow
    Scott AFB
    National Guard

