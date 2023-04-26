Roll Call - Episode #55

Scott Air Force Base Airshow and STEM Expo is May 13 & 14. The director, Lt. Col. Adam Wallace is the guest on this weeks Roll Call. He gives us the inside scoop on the planes, the logistics on how to get to Scott and a C-17 load of more information.

