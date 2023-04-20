Radio news highlighting NATO allies training Ukranian recruits in the United Kingdom and USS Nimitz historic 350,000th landing. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 03:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73868
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109598566.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News NATO Allies Train Ukranian Recruits and USS Nimitz Historic Landing, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS
