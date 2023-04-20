Eagle Radio News Diego Garcia: Military Saves Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73867" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Eagle Radio News is the American Forces Network Diego Garcia’s official radio newscast. It is produced by U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. ERN airs hourly from AFN Diego Garcia on local radio and television services. This episode of ERN: NSF Diego Garcia’s Command Financial Specialist, RS1 Kareem Morrison, joins the radio broadcast to talk finances and goal setting.