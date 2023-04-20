AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 4/20 Pride of the Pack and 8th Medical Group Partnership with Local Healthcare Agencies

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, a targeting analyst assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron, being named Pride of the Pack as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the 8th Medical Group and Gunsan Public Health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle