AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 4/20 Pride of the Pack and 8th Medical Group Partnership with Local Healthcare Agencies

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, a targeting analyst assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron, being named Pride of the Pack as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the 8th Medical Group and Gunsan Public Health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 03:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73858
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109596280.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
