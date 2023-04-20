Avengers Podcast – Ep 03 – Chief Chat: Shipbuilding, leadership development and more

Episode 03 features an introduction and conversation with Chief Master Sgt. Warisar Villarreal, our new 340th Flying Training Group senior enlisted leader, about her journey in the Air Force, her perspective on leadership development, and her goals for the future of our force.