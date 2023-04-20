Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avengers Podcast – Ep 03 – Chief Chat: Shipbuilding, leadership development and more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Episode 03 features an introduction and conversation with Chief Master Sgt. Warisar Villarreal, our new 340th Flying Training Group senior enlisted leader, about her journey in the Air Force, her perspective on leadership development, and her goals for the future of our force.

    This work, Avengers Podcast – Ep 03 – Chief Chat: Shipbuilding, leadership development and more, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    340ftg
    Avengers Podcast

