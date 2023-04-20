Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Newscast, USS Paul Hamilton seizes $42 million in drugs

    AFN Rota Newscast, USS Paul Hamilton seizes $42 million in drugs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    04.25.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer interdicted a fishing vessel attempting to smuggle $42 million in illegal drugs while transiting the Gulf of Oman, April 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 02:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73848
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109593319.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, USS Paul Hamilton seizes $42 million in drugs, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    drug interdiction
    Combined Task Force 150
    CTF-150
    Task Force 55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT