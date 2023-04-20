AFN Rota Newscast, USS Paul Hamilton seizes $42 million in drugs

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer interdicted a fishing vessel attempting to smuggle $42 million in illegal drugs while transiting the Gulf of Oman, April 21.
