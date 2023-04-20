Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 24April2023

    BAHRAIN

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    CMC Compton and DJ Cali are joined by some special guests from the Personal Property Shipping Office and CTF-53 to discuss PCS season, traveling with pets, shipping your vehicles, and more!

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

