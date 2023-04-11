230208-N-HI741-0001 SASEBO, Japan (February. 8.2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about US Forces returning to the Philippines to counter a Chinese threat.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 00:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73840
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109592182.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast 8FEB23, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT