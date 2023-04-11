Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNewscast 19APR23

    JAPAN

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    230419-N-AZ382-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 19.2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Month of the military child.


    "This is your Eagle Radio News, I'm petty officer Joseph Vazquez

    Sasebo Elementary School and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, main base came together to host a month of the military child homecoming ceremony on April 12th at Dragon Vale Elementary School.

    THe ceremony featured guest speaker Capt. David Adams reading and answering questions from the children.

    Sarah Clicks, a Sasebo elementary 5th grade teacher, had this to say about the event.
    This has been your Eagle Radio News.

    Tune into AFN on your radio or by downloading the AFN GO app for the latest news updates, and like us on facebook to have the news delivered to you.

    from all of us here at American forces Network Sasebo, thanks for listening."

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNewscast 19APR23, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

