TFNewscast 19APR23

230419-N-AZ382-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 19.2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Month of the military child.
"This is your Eagle Radio News, I'm petty officer Joseph Vazquez
Sasebo Elementary School and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, main base came together to host a month of the military child homecoming ceremony on April 12th at Dragon Vale Elementary School.
THe ceremony featured guest speaker Capt. David Adams reading and answering questions from the children.
Sarah Clicks, a Sasebo elementary 5th grade teacher, had this to say about the event.
This has been your Eagle Radio News.
