    No Drunk Driving Spot

    JAPAN

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    230420-N-PQ548-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 20.2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio imploring Sailors to be responsible and not get behind the wheel with alcohol in their system.

    Script:

    "What do you have to gain by drinking and driving?

    Getting home a little faster?
    A little money on a cab?

    What do you have to lose by drinking and driving?

    Your License?
    Your Career?
    Your life?
    Your Family's mental health?


    On base in Japan, best case scenerio when you get caught with even the smallest amount of alcohol in your system is you get a dui and lose your license plus captain's mast. If you're caught off base, you go to prison.

    At worst, it could cost the lives of you, your passengers, fellow drivers and pedestrians.

    Be Smart, CFAS.
    Don't drink and drive

    If You get caught, you won't be able to listen to AFN the Eagle!
    Don't mess with our Audience!"

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 21:47
    This work, No Drunk Driving Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

