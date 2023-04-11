No Drunk Driving Spot

230420-N-PQ548-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 20.2023)

A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio imploring Sailors to be responsible and not get behind the wheel with alcohol in their system.



Script:



"What do you have to gain by drinking and driving?



Getting home a little faster?

A little money on a cab?



What do you have to lose by drinking and driving?



Your License?

Your Career?

Your life?

Your Family's mental health?





On base in Japan, best case scenerio when you get caught with even the smallest amount of alcohol in your system is you get a dui and lose your license plus captain's mast. If you're caught off base, you go to prison.



At worst, it could cost the lives of you, your passengers, fellow drivers and pedestrians.



Be Smart, CFAS.

Don't drink and drive



If You get caught, you won't be able to listen to AFN the Eagle!

Don't mess with our Audience!"