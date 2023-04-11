Alcohol Awareness Month is recognized every year in April. On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, Lucinda from the Army Substance Abuse Program team stops in to tell us about the program and what we can do to raise alcohol awareness not just this month but every single day.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 15:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73811
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109591510.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
