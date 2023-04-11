230421-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to the location for information about getting dive certs. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 11:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73809
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109589566.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Dive Lessons Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
