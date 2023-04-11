Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - Airman Cesar 'Man in the Box' Hernandez Feature - 1995

    1, TURKEY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. This newscast is a reading of the base newspaper feature by Staff Sgt. Karen Petitt from 1995 about Airman Cesar "Man in the Box" Hernandez, Detachment 7, Air Force Broadcasting Services, radio disc jockey. Special thanks to Dr. John Provan for his archiving of the Armed Forces Network recordings for the intro and outro jingles. Reading by Staff Sgt. Omari A. Bernard. (U.S. Air Force newscast by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - Airman Cesar 'Man in the Box' Hernandez Feature - 1995, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik
    AFBS

