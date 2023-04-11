A radio spot for the Aviano Education Center.
(U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 08:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73794
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588965.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Education Center Spot, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing
Aviano Air Base
Radio Spot
AFN Aviano
Aviano Education Center
LEAVE A COMMENT