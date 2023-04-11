Eagle Rota Newscast, Unmanned Surface Vessel transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard

An unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th fleet transited the strait of Hormuz with two U.S. coast guard cutters demonstrating the continued operational integration of unmanned and artificial intelligence systems by U.S. maritime forces in the middle east, April 19.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 06:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73792
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588872.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
