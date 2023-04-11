Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota Newscast, Unmanned Surface Vessel transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard

    SPAIN

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    An unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th fleet transited the strait of Hormuz with two U.S. coast guard cutters demonstrating the continued operational integration of unmanned and artificial intelligence systems by U.S. maritime forces in the middle east, April 19.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 06:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73792
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109588872.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Unmanned Surface vessel
    TF-59
    Task Force 59
    Artificial Intelligence System

