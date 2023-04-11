Eagle Rota Newscast, Unmanned Surface Vessel transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73792" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

An unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th fleet transited the strait of Hormuz with two U.S. coast guard cutters demonstrating the continued operational integration of unmanned and artificial intelligence systems by U.S. maritime forces in the middle east, April 19.