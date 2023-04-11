30 Second radio spot on Spangdahlem's Saber Sports Lounge Weekly Specials.
Script:
Have you been feeling thirsty my friends? Did you know Saber Sports Lounge has weekly specials? Tipsy Tequila Tuesday’s so deals on shots and margaritas, Wild Pool Wednesdays beer buckets and pool tourneys, Thursday’s Ladies Night so specials on Wine Secco and Rose! Make sure to stop by and quench your thirst but also to drink responsibly!
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 05:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73787
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588866.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Lounge Weekly Specials, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT