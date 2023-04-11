Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Lounge Weekly Specials

    Saber Lounge Weekly Specials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 Second radio spot on Spangdahlem's Saber Sports Lounge Weekly Specials.

    Script:
    Have you been feeling thirsty my friends? Did you know Saber Sports Lounge has weekly specials? Tipsy Tequila Tuesday’s so deals on shots and margaritas, Wild Pool Wednesdays beer buckets and pool tourneys, Thursday’s Ladies Night so specials on Wine Secco and Rose! Make sure to stop by and quench your thirst but also to drink responsibly!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 05:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73787
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109588866.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Lounge Weekly Specials, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Club Eifel
    SrA Christopher Chen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT