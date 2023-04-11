Golf Tournament Spot

A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Worldwide Air Force Golf Tournament.



"Fore!"

"Gotta put a little more hip into it

You’re gonna have to do better than that for the Third Annual Golf Day Tournament.

It’s on May 3rd with check in starting at 8am. It’ll be the triple 6 two person format. So imma need y'all to work as a team to win these prizes and giveaways.

Much better. You’re finally surpassing the master. Sign up by may 1st at the Eifel mountain golf course."