    Golf Tournament Spot

    GERMANY

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Worldwide Air Force Golf Tournament.

    "Fore!"
    "Gotta put a little more hip into it
    You’re gonna have to do better than that for the Third Annual Golf Day Tournament.
    It’s on May 3rd with check in starting at 8am. It’ll be the triple 6 two person format. So imma need y'all to work as a team to win these prizes and giveaways.
    Much better. You’re finally surpassing the master. Sign up by may 1st at the Eifel mountain golf course."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 02:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73779
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109588759.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Tournament Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tournament
    Golf
    Spot
    Eifel
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Isabella Ortega

