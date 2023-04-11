A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Worldwide Air Force Golf Tournament.
"Fore!"
"Gotta put a little more hip into it
You’re gonna have to do better than that for the Third Annual Golf Day Tournament.
It’s on May 3rd with check in starting at 8am. It’ll be the triple 6 two person format. So imma need y'all to work as a team to win these prizes and giveaways.
Much better. You’re finally surpassing the master. Sign up by may 1st at the Eifel mountain golf course."
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 02:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73779
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109588759.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Tournament Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT