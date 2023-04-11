Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8 OMRS stands up Health Promotions Program and First 8 FW F -16 Receives Modifications

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8 OMRS stands up Health Promotions Program and First 8 FW F -16 Receives Modifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the stand-up of the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron's health promotions program and the first 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft to return to normal operations after receiving major upgrades. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 00:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73778
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109588553.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist SrA Joshua Fontenot
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8 OMRS stands up Health Promotions Program and First 8 FW F -16 Receives Modifications, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    radio
    afn
    kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT