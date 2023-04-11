AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8 OMRS stands up Health Promotions Program and First 8 FW F -16 Receives Modifications

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the stand-up of the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron's health promotions program and the first 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft to return to normal operations after receiving major upgrades. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|04.21.2023
|04.21.2023 00:58
|Newscasts
|73778
|2304/DOD_109588553.mp3
|00:02:00
|SrA Joshua Fontenot
|2023
|Blues
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|0
|0
