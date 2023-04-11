230418-N-AZ382-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 21.2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio about the Storm Drain Stencil contest.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 23:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73772
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588489.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Storm Drain Contest, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT