    Rabbi Brian Serle gives a presentation during Fort McCoy's 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day/Days of Remembrance Observance Event, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Rabbi Brian Serle of the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse, Wis., gives a presentation during the 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day/Days of Remembrance Observance Event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, saw dozens of people attend and included Rabbi Serle as the featured guest speaker. The program included a special video, music, prayers, and a candle-lighting ceremony. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 16:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73766
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109587625.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Artist Rabbi Brian Serle
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rabbi Brian Serle gives a presentation during Fort McCoy's 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day/Days of Remembrance Observance Event, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Holocaust Days of Remembrance
    National Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Rabbi Brian Serle

