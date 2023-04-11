Chaplain gives invocation for Fort McCoy's 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day/Days of Remembrance Observance Event

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Timothy Stansberry, deputy command chaplain with the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, gives the invocation at the beginning of the 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day/Days of Remembrance Observance Event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, saw dozens of people attend and included Rabbi Brian Serle of the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse, Wis., as the featured guest speaker. The program included a special video, music, prayers, and a candle-lighting ceremony. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
