Regional News highlighting King his Majesty of Bahrain and military leaders aboard USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 16:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73752
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109586490.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Royalty in 5th Fleet and Ally Military Leaders aboard USS George H.W. Bust, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT