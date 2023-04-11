Air force Brigadier general pat Ryder, pentagon press secretary hosted a press briefing where he discussed the leaking of highly classified documents.
&
Austin Says Latvia Is a Valued NATO Partner.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73743
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109586081.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News Update, Unauthorized Disclosure & Secretary Austin Lativa, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT