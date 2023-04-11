Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News Update, Unauthorized Disclosure & Secretary Austin Lativa

    AFN Naples News Update, Unauthorized Disclosure & Secretary Austin Lativa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Air force Brigadier general pat Ryder, pentagon press secretary hosted a press briefing where he discussed the leaking of highly classified documents.
    &
    Austin Says Latvia Is a Valued NATO Partner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 09:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73743
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109586081.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre news
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News Update, Unauthorized Disclosure & Secretary Austin Lativa, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    News
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT