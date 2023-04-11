American Forces Network Incirlik reported the Department of Defense’s guidance on safeguarding responsibilities regarding classified information, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 17, 2023. The guidance issued reminders for all DoD personnel pertaining to the proper handling of classified information. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73741
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109585965.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: DoD Classified Information Guidance, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik
39th Air Base Wing
AFN Incirlik
LEAVE A COMMENT