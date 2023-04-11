Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Brothers in arms – a transatlantic transit on the world’s largest warship, by Rob Kunzig

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    04.20.2023

    The USS Gerald R. Ford – the US Navy’s newest supercarrier, and the largest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier in the world – recently crossed the Atlantic alongside warships from other NATO Allies. Aboard ship, two brothers mark the Ford’s first deployment – and one brother’s final flight.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 05:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:30
