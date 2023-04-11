NATO Review: Brothers in arms – a transatlantic transit on the world’s largest warship, by Rob Kunzig

The USS Gerald R. Ford – the US Navy’s newest supercarrier, and the largest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier in the world – recently crossed the Atlantic alongside warships from other NATO Allies. Aboard ship, two brothers mark the Ford’s first deployment – and one brother’s final flight.