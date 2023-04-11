Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May the Fourth Swim Challenge - Audio Spot

    May the Fourth Swim Challenge - Audio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    04.18.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR May the Fourth Swim Challenge to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73735
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109585853.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May the Fourth Swim Challenge - Audio Spot, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    RADIO SPOT
    AUDIO SPOT
    MWR BAHRAIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT