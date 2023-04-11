Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - Embry-Riddle

    1, TURKEY

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Corey Stewart, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 20, 2023. Stewart highlighted the higher education opportunities available for Airmen assigned to Incirlik Air Base. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

