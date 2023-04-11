American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Corey Stewart, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 20, 2023. Stewart highlighted the higher education opportunities available for Airmen assigned to Incirlik Air Base. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73733
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109585844.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - Embry-Riddle, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
