    MFRC has local Japanese recipes

    YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Military Family Readiness Center hosted a Japanese recipes class event on January 31, 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event began at 12 p.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m. For more information check Yokota's FSS website.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 19:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73730
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109585200.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFRC has local Japanese recipes, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    U.S> Air Force

