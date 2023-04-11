Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Axon - Teaching Climate Security in Professional Military Education - Ep7

    Axon - Teaching Climate Security in Professional Military Education - Ep7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    CDR Andrea Cameron, Ed.D., Ph.D. of the Naval War College and Fulbright Program shares her insights from teaching a PME course on climate and security studies. CDR Cameron gives us her take on curriculum, what we can learn from our allies, and the frites in Brussels!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73728
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584708.mp3
    Length: 00:28:10
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - Teaching Climate Security in Professional Military Education - Ep7, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    National security
    Professional military education
    Climate security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT