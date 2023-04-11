Axon - Teaching Climate Security in Professional Military Education - Ep7

CDR Andrea Cameron, Ed.D., Ph.D. of the Naval War College and Fulbright Program shares her insights from teaching a PME course on climate and security studies. CDR Cameron gives us her take on curriculum, what we can learn from our allies, and the frites in Brussels!