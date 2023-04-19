14th Episode of The 1796 Podcast:
We are elated to host Colonel Randy “LAZ” Gordon, Commander of Arnold Engineering Development Complex Headquartered at Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He is a fighter pilot, a test pilot, a PhD and an all-around great guy. He will give us practical and historical information about Arnold Air Force Base, talk about what’s coming to the military by way of technology, and tell us about leadership and mentorship.
You don’t want to miss episode 14 of The 1796 Podcast.
Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.
This work, The 1796 Podcast - 19 April 2023 - 14th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
