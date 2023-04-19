Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - 19 April 2023 - 14th Episode

    The 1796 Podcast - 19 April 2023 - 14th Episode

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    14th Episode of The 1796 Podcast:

    We are elated to host Colonel Randy “LAZ” Gordon, Commander of Arnold Engineering Development Complex Headquartered at Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He is a fighter pilot, a test pilot, a PhD and an all-around great guy. He will give us practical and historical information about Arnold Air Force Base, talk about what’s coming to the military by way of technology, and tell us about leadership and mentorship.

    You don’t want to miss episode 14 of The 1796 Podcast.

    Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73715
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584225.mp3
    Length: 00:30:44
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - 19 April 2023 - 14th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    leadership
    Tennessee
    mentorship
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT