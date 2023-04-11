AFN Diego Garcia Co Show

In case you missed it, here’s our ‘In the Studio’ radio recording from Wednesday with Capt. Wilson and special guest from NSF Headquarters Chief Yeoman Dominique Green. This week’s discussion included Bravo Zulus, upcoming events, and advice for young sailors!
04.19.2023
|04.19.2023 03:51
|Newscasts
|73705
|2304/DOD_109583516.mp3
|00:37:40
MCSA Brandon Claros
|2023
|Blues
DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|0
|0
|0
