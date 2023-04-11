Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Diego Garcia Co Show

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    In case you missed it, here’s our ‘In the Studio’ radio recording from Wednesday with Capt. Wilson and special guest from NSF Headquarters Chief Yeoman Dominique Green. This week’s discussion included Bravo Zulus, upcoming events, and advice for young sailors!

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 03:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:40
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Co Show, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Radio Show
    NSFDiego Garcia

