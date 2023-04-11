Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opsec Spot

    Opsec Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo featuring the most secure man in the world talking about operational safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 01:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73697
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109583272.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opsec Spot, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    sasebo
    cfas
    opsec

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT