A radio spot for AFN Sasebo featuring the most secure man in the world talking about operational safety.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73697
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109583272.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Opsec Spot, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT