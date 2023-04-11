Mr. Fred Borch and Dr. Victoria Barnett discuss Yom HaShoah, legal implications, and anti-Semitic trends along the timeline that led to the “final solution”. Dr. Barnett is the Frank Talbott, Jr. Endowed Visiting Professor at the University of Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73685
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109581268.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword - Ep. 6: Holocaust Remembrance (Yom HaShoah), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
