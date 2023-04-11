Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 6: Holocaust Remembrance (Yom HaShoah)

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Mr. Fred Borch and Dr. Victoria Barnett discuss Yom HaShoah, legal implications, and anti-Semitic trends along the timeline that led to the “final solution”. Dr. Barnett is the Frank Talbott, Jr. Endowed Visiting Professor at the University of Virginia.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    military law
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS

