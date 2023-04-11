THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73681" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Episode 12, MC2 Conner Houghtaling speaks with the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Victims Legal Counsel. The Navy Victims’ Legal Counsel Program provides survivors of a sexual offense or domestic violence with a dedicated attorney to help victims understand the investigation and military justice process, guard their legal rights and interests and obtain additional support in accessing resources that may assist in their recovery.