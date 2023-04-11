THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 12

In Episode 12, MC2 Conner Houghtaling speaks with the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Victims Legal Counsel. The Navy Victims’ Legal Counsel Program provides survivors of a sexual offense or domestic violence with a dedicated attorney to help victims understand the investigation and military justice process, guard their legal rights and interests and obtain additional support in accessing resources that may assist in their recovery.
