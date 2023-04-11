Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 12

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In Episode 12, MC2 Conner Houghtaling speaks with the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Victims Legal Counsel. The Navy Victims’ Legal Counsel Program provides survivors of a sexual offense or domestic violence with a dedicated attorney to help victims understand the investigation and military justice process, guard their legal rights and interests and obtain additional support in accessing resources that may assist in their recovery.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:40
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
