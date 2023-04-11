The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia

Over there! That’s right, Judge Advocates went “over there” not just to France, but also to Russia. On this episode Mr. Borch reveals what the American Expeditionary Force’s judge advocates were doing in Vladivostok and Archangel.