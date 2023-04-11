Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia

    The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Over there! That’s right, Judge Advocates went “over there” not just to France, but also to Russia. On this episode Mr. Borch reveals what the American Expeditionary Force’s judge advocates were doing in Vladivostok and Archangel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73680
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109579020.mp3
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT