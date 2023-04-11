Over there! That’s right, Judge Advocates went “over there” not just to France, but also to Russia. On this episode Mr. Borch reveals what the American Expeditionary Force’s judge advocates were doing in Vladivostok and Archangel.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73680
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109579020.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT