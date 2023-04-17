U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Wiley, first place finisher of the Norwegian foot march speaks about the event hosted by 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and U.S. Army garrison Wiesbaden April 14, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 17, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73677
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109578390.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News April 18, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT