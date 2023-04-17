AFN Wiesbaden Radio News April 18, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73677" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Wiley, first place finisher of the Norwegian foot march speaks about the event hosted by 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and U.S. Army garrison Wiesbaden April 14, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 17, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)