KMC Update - 86 AW/7th Army NCOA Joint Interoperability

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, the 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Holmes, the Commandant of the 7th Army Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, talked about how they are working to increase joint interoperability at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on April 14, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA recently passed four Airmen through the Army Basic Leadership Course as a part of this initiative. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reporting)