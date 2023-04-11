Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 86 AW/7th Army NCOA Joint Interoperability

    GERMANY

    04.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, the 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Holmes, the Commandant of the 7th Army Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, talked about how they are working to increase joint interoperability at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on April 14, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA recently passed four Airmen through the Army Basic Leadership Course as a part of this initiative. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reporting)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Joint
    AFN
    Ramstein
    86 AW
    7th Army NCOA

