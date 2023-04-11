Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota Newscast, SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Unveils Plans for Navy Museum

    SPAIN

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Secretary of the navy Carlos Del Toro unveiled conceptual rendering from five architecture firms at the national museum of the U.S. Navy, finalizing the Navy’s artistic ideas competition, in an effort to explore the possibilities for the planned navy museum, April 14.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73672
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109578004.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    This work, Eagle Rota Newscast, SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Unveils Plans for Navy Museum, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Museum
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Naval History
    Naval museum
    Carlos Del Toro

