Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 33

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 33

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Munitions and Weapons Division Test Officer Jonny Clark about his road from agricultural engineering student to two decades of testing complex radar systems and munitions for the Army. Plus, Schauer talks with Equipment Specialist Eddie Pierson, who spent more than a decade supervising the post's motor pool while coaching his daughter's fastpitch softball teams in his spare time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73670
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109577850.mp3
    Length: 00:12:00
    Year 2023
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 33, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT