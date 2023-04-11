Outpost Outspoken, Episode 33

Host Mark Schauer talks with Munitions and Weapons Division Test Officer Jonny Clark about his road from agricultural engineering student to two decades of testing complex radar systems and munitions for the Army. Plus, Schauer talks with Equipment Specialist Eddie Pierson, who spent more than a decade supervising the post's motor pool while coaching his daughter's fastpitch softball teams in his spare time.
