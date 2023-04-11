Eagle Radio News Diego Garcia: E28 Arresting Gear Training and Maintenance

Eagle Radio News is the American Forces Network Diego Garcia’s official radio newscast. It is produced by U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. ERN airs hourly from AFN Diego Garcia on local radio and television services. This episode of ERN: ABH1 Cory Lambert and ABH1 Matthew Cruz explain equipment maintenance on the NSF Diego Garcia airfield.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73668
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109577788.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
