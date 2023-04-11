Thirty-second spot highlighting a Captain's Cup Volleyball tournament to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 01:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73665
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109577097.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain's Cup Volleyball, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
