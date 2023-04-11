The Fit Chap - Endurance Produces Endearment

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews CH (MAJ) Jim Murray, former Battalion Chaplain for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and CHBOLC Small Group Leader. Together, they discuss the what it means to share in the physical sufferings of soldiers and how these challenges can enhance the chaplain's ministry opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73661
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109576673.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:07
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
