    The Fit Chap - Endurance Produces Endearment

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews CH (MAJ) Jim Murray, former Battalion Chaplain for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and CHBOLC Small Group Leader. Together, they discuss the what it means to share in the physical sufferings of soldiers and how these challenges can enhance the chaplain's ministry opportunities.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:07
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    chaplains
    special operations
    CHBOLC
    usal-irl

