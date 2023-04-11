Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep6

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    April is Month of the Military Child. As military service members go TDY, deploy, PCS or work those long hours in the middle of the night, we must always remember that their families are feeling some of the pressure we feel as military members too! It takes a lot to be a military child. Listen to our tribute to the military child here and check out the perspective of Ian, a military child pro who talks about his experience over the years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73658
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109575509.mp3
    Length: 00:22:28
    Artist Jessica Roles
    Composer Jessica Roles
    Conductor Jessica Roles
    Album S2 Ep6
    Track # 19
    Disc # 19
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep6, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Month of the Military Child
    perspective
    189th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT