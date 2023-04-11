AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep6

April is Month of the Military Child. As military service members go TDY, deploy, PCS or work those long hours in the middle of the night, we must always remember that their families are feeling some of the pressure we feel as military members too! It takes a lot to be a military child. Listen to our tribute to the military child here and check out the perspective of Ian, a military child pro who talks about his experience over the years.
