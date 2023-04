Marine Minute: Advanced Naval Technology Exercise

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF APRIL, MARINES AND SAILORS ARE TAKING PART IN TWO ADVANCED NAVAL TECHNOLOGY EXERCISES, OR ANT-X, ALONG THE EAST COAST.



ANT-X BEGAN IN 2015 WITH THE DEMONSTRATION OF A SINGLE TECHNOLOGY AT NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION NEWPORT, AND HAS SINCE EVOLVED INTO LARGE MULTI-WARFARE INDUSTRY EVENTS. ANT-X WAS CREATED TO ASSIST NAVAL AND JOINT FORCES IN MAINTAINING A COMPETITIVE TECHNICAL ADVANTAGE.



THE FIRST EXERCISE, THE SILENT SWARM RISK REDUCTION EVENT, WAS HELD ON APRIL 4TH – 6TH AT SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA. THIS EXERCISE PREPARES MARINES TO RESPONED TO ELECTRONIC ATTACKS BY FOCUSING ON ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE, DECOYS, AND RADIO FREQUENCY-ENABLED CYBER CAPABILITIES.



TECHNOLOGY OPERATIONAL EXPERIMENTATION EVENTS, OR T-O-E-E, 23.1 IS THE SECOND EXERCISE BEING TAKING PLACE IN CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA. T-O-E-E IS A MARITIME COUNTER RECONNAISSANCE EXPERIMENT THAT WILL FOCUS ON EXPEDITIONARY LOGISTICS AND NAVAL SUSTAINMENT OF THE STAND-IN-FORCE IN A CONTESTED ENVIRONMENT.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ADVANCED NAVAL TECHNOLOGY EXERCISE, GO TO ANTX.ORG.