15 second radio spot on Pet of the month hosted by the 52D Force Support Squadron
Script:
If you think have the best pet here at Spangdahlem Air Base, you should definitely nominate them by Simply commenting a photo of your pet, their name, and breed on their Facebook post on 52D Force Support Squadron. The winner will be announced in next month’s Flash magazine, so post your entry today!
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 06:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73642
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109574242.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
