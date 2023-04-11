Pet of the month

15 second radio spot on Pet of the month hosted by the 52D Force Support Squadron



Script:



If you think have the best pet here at Spangdahlem Air Base, you should definitely nominate them by Simply commenting a photo of your pet, their name, and breed on their Facebook post on 52D Force Support Squadron. The winner will be announced in next month’s Flash magazine, so post your entry today!