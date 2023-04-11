Pizza Garden and spice club class

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73641" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

a 30 second radio spot on the pizza garden and spice club class.



Script:



Just a little bit more tomatoes, and



Wow this pizza taste unique



Well, its my first pizza made from scratch—and maybe not all the ingredients were 100% ready to harvest



I think You’re right, but don’t worry because the Spangdahlem library is having a Pizza Garden workshop on April 22nd at 12 pm, it’s happening at building 129 and will be exploring the process of growing your own ingredients and producing a delicious pizza from Scratch!



it say’s leftover seed and spice kits will be available at the library after the event!



Ill sign us both up on their Facebook page, 52D Force support Squadron today!