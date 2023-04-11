Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pizza Garden and spice club class

    RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second radio spot on the pizza garden and spice club class.

    Script:

    Just a little bit more tomatoes, and

    Wow this pizza taste unique

    Well, its my first pizza made from scratch—and maybe not all the ingredients were 100% ready to harvest

    I think You’re right, but don’t worry because the Spangdahlem library is having a Pizza Garden workshop on April 22nd at 12 pm, it’s happening at building 129 and will be exploring the process of growing your own ingredients and producing a delicious pizza from Scratch!

    it say’s leftover seed and spice kits will be available at the library after the event!

    Ill sign us both up on their Facebook page, 52D Force support Squadron today!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Location: RP, DE
    Cooking
    Pizza
    Class
    Spice
    AFN Spangdahlem

