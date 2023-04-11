a 30 second radio spot on the pizza garden and spice club class.
Script:
Just a little bit more tomatoes, and
Wow this pizza taste unique
Well, its my first pizza made from scratch—and maybe not all the ingredients were 100% ready to harvest
I think You’re right, but don’t worry because the Spangdahlem library is having a Pizza Garden workshop on April 22nd at 12 pm, it’s happening at building 129 and will be exploring the process of growing your own ingredients and producing a delicious pizza from Scratch!
it say’s leftover seed and spice kits will be available at the library after the event!
Ill sign us both up on their Facebook page, 52D Force support Squadron today!
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 06:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73641
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109574241.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pizza Garden and spice club class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
