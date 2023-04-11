Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Sultan's Inn Dining Facility John L. Hennessy Award Win

    1, TURKEY

    04.13.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Patrick Guthrie, Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 13, 2023. Guthrie discussed the DFAC winning the John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award, which is awarded for outstanding food service throughout United States Air Force. Along with this year’s win, Incirlik Air Base previously won in 2010 and 2012. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 05:31
    Length: 00:02:33
