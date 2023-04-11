AFN Incirlik Radio News: Sultan's Inn Dining Facility John L. Hennessy Award Win

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Patrick Guthrie, Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 13, 2023. Guthrie discussed the DFAC winning the John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award, which is awarded for outstanding food service throughout United States Air Force. Along with this year’s win, Incirlik Air Base previously won in 2010 and 2012. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
