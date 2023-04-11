Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCRS Thrift Shop

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Radio spot for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society thrift shop on NAS Sigonella.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73635
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109574209.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCRS Thrift Shop, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    NMCRS
    NAS Sigonella: Italy

